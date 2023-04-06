INDIA

Ahead of polls, BJP set to hand over house to Pravin Nettaru’s family

Family of slain party worker Pravin Kumar Nettaru will soon move into new house built by the BJP in Bellare town near Mangaluru, just months before his death anniversary.

With this, the party wants to send a message to Hindu activists and BJP supporters that it is with them through thick and thin, party insiders said.

The move is also being viewed as image-building exercise by the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls on May 10, sources said.

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and party’s state unit are monitoring the construction of the late activist’s “dream house”. The construction work is almost complete and it has been decided to hold a house warming ceremony on April 27.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the house was performed by Kateel on November 2, 2022. The house is built in 2,700 sq ft plot at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Nettaru’s wife has been given a job at the office of District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Nettaru was killed on July 26, 2022. The probe revealed that the assailants targeted Praveen to avenge the death of a minority community youth, who was killed in a road rage case.

Nettaru’s murder had sparked outrage with instances of stone pelting and attack on Kateel’s vehicle. Activists of Hindu organisation had even gheraoed the BJP leaders and Sangh workers who went to pay last respect to the departed soul.

