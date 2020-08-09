Ahead of polls, NZ Premier visits Temple in Auckland

Wellington, Aug 9 (IANS) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who recently launched her campaign for the upcoming elections in September, was seen visiting a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland.

The 40-year-old Premier was seen removing her shoes before entering the temple where she participated in an ‘aarti’, media reports said.

Indian envoy to New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi, who was also present at the temple, tweeted, “Some precious moments with the Honourable PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern at @indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian mealm — Puri, Chhole and Daal.”

New Zealand is set to go to the polls on September 19.

–IANS

sdr/arm