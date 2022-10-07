SPORTSCRICKET

Ahead of T20 World Cup, Lance Klusener steps down as Zimbabwe’s batting coach with immediate effect

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced that Lance Klusener will step down from his role as batting coach of the senior men’s team with immediate effect after reaching a mutual agreement with the country’s cricket governing body.

Klusener leaving the batting coach role comes just ten days before Zimbabwe start their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in Group B of first round of the tournament at Hobart.

In an official statement, ZC said that according to Klusener’s agent, the decision follows his desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team’s programmes.

Klusener had rejoined the Zimbabwe senior men’s team as batting coach in March this year, after he had previously served in the same position between 2016 and 2018. Last month, he was named as head coach of newbies Morrisville SAMP Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

“We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia in a few days.”

“Unfortunately, due to his pressing commitments elsewhere, he could not continue with us on a full-time basis and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best as he pursues new endeavours,” said Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director.

After facing Ireland on October 17, Zimbabwe will play Group B matches against two-time champions West Indies (October 19) and Scotland (October 21) in the first round of the T20 World Cup.

In the run-up to the tournament, Zimbabwe will face 2022 Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches on October 10 and 13 respectively in Melbourne.

