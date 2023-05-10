TRB Rajaa, who is set to take oath as a minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the latter’s residence in Teynampet on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi had approved the recommendation of Chief Minister Stalin to induct TRB Rajaa to his cabinet.

A release from the Raj Bhavan through the state information department said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to induct TRB Rajaa, Mannargudi MLA to the council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”

TRB Rajaa, the MLA from Manargudi, is the son of senior DMK leader and former Union minister TR Baalu.

The new minister is to take his oath of office on Thursday (May 11) at 10.30 a.m. at the Raj Bhavan.

Tamil Nadu Dairy minister, SM Nasser, was dropped from the cabinet.

Sources in the DMK, however, told IANS that there could be another minor reshuffle in which the state finance minister, PTR Thiagarajan will be divested of finance and will be given a minor portfolio.

20230510-141802