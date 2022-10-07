SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ahead of Tri-series and T20 World Cup, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell fractures hand

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20 Tri-Series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training at Lincoln on Friday.

The injury occurred a day before the Black Caps’ match against Pakistan on Saturday. Bangladesh is the other team in the Tri-series.

The all-rounder sustained a blow to his right-hand while batting in the nets, with an X-Ray later revealing a fracture to his fifth metacarpal, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

New Zealand physio for the Tri-Series Theo Kapakoulakis confirmed Mitchell’s hand had been placed in a cast which would need to remain on for at least two weeks.

Coach Gary Stead said some time was needed to consider a decision on Mitchell’s availability for the ICC T20 World Cup, with the squad set to depart for Australia on October 15.

“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.

“Daryl’s become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the Tri-Series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”

Mitchell’s replacement in the Tri-Series squad will be confirmed in due course.

20221007-105003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dispatching Kuldeep towards the short boundary at Wankhede was my game...

    IPL 2021: Dhoni completes 100 catches for CSK

    Lanka Premier League 2nd edition to begin on July 30

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbeaten fifty stretches India’s...