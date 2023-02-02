HEALTHINDIA

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, matters of heart to be discussed in Taj city

NewsWire
0
0

More than 300 heart specialists and experts will share new research, achievements, experiences and techniques in the field of heart disease at a two-day national convention in Taj city on February 4 and 5.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, along with Agra University vice-chancellor Prof. Ashu Rani, will formally inaugurate the national conference.

The objective of the conference is to discuss further improving the practice of clinical and surgical cardiology, creating a bridge of cooperation between various professionals in the field of heart disease, and providing better healthcare to heart patients.

Dr. V.K. Jain, president of The Agra Intervention Cardiology Society, said: “Continuous progress and research are being made in the field of cardiology. New technologies are coming and have brought unprecedented success in the field of tests and diagnosis of heart disease. There is a need to share these on one platform so that every patient can get benefits through every doctor in the whole country.”

He said that the objective of this conference is to provide a platform to cardiologists and cardiac surgeons so that they can share with each other new medical studies, experiences, research findings, achievements, and techniques in the diagnosis of heart disease.

Organising and Scientific secretary, Dr. Suvir Gupta said: “Causes and diagnosis of heart failure, Coronary Artery Disease, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Valvular Heart Disease, Arrhythmia and Pacing, EchoCardiography, Bypass Surgery, Heart Valve Surgery, Diabetes will be discussed. And experts will give their presentations on these topics.”

Academic coordinator, Dr. Himanshu Yadav said that more than 300 eminent doctors, including 40 specialist doctors from Delhi, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Meerut, Haryana, Punjab, and Agra, will participate in the two-day conference.

20230202-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    American actor Matt Ford goes public with monkeypox infection

    ‘Right to file petition not a tool for your resume’: Delhi...

    India records 43k cases of Covid, 955 deaths in 24 hrs

    Cabinet approves extension of National AIDS Control Programme till 2026