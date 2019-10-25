AHEL eyes 5,000 pharmacy stores, Rs 10,000 cr revenue

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Apollo Hospital Enterprises (AHEL) said here on Tuesday it planned to raise the number of pharmacy stores to 5,000 and achieve Rs 10,000 crore revenue through restructuring pharmacy business.

On Tuesday, the company rejected “the misconceptions and incorrect conclusions about the intent behind the pharmacy de-merger,” circulating on social media.

“The structure is targeted at creating a platform to execute an omni-channel strategy for our pharmacy business. It’s the first step in a multi-year journey of unlocking value for AHEL shareholders,” it said in a statement.

“The restructuring allows standalone pharmacies to be housed in a regulatorily compliant structure. A full de-merger or any other structure different from this would not have enabled us to achieve the regulatory compliance,” it said.

Stating that its strategic intent is clear, the healthcare major said, “We are focused on growing to 5,000 stores, achieving Rs 10,000 crore revenue and increasing sales from private label products, improving Ebitda and RoI, while simultaneously building our digital play”.

The company had moved ahead with its plans to build a strong digital platform, simultaneously bolstering the offline delivery capabilities, it said. “We are confident this strategy will create significant value for AHEL shareholders,” the company said.

