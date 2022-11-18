A protest staged on Friday by the Ahir community near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway demanding the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army turned violent after several participants tried to block the national highway.

Police present at the spot detained several protesters after they pelted stones at the personnel.

According to the police, the protesters did not take permission for the agitation and they forcefully tried to block the national highway, and mild force was used to disperse them.

Due to the scuffle, commuters on the Expressway faced traffic jams as the Gurugram Police diverted the route to avoid congestion.

The Gurugram Police had put up barricades at several entry points on the highway at Rajiv Chowk, towards Sohna Road and Hero Honda Chowk to check suspicious vehicles.

Traffic officials said that the traffic movement on the Expressway was slow due to the protest and have taken up several measures to avoid any congestion.

Police were updating people about the traffic situation in Gurugram through the official social media handles, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Apart from this, a large number of protesters were present around the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police had also issued an advisory for commuters regarding the congestion.

20221118-125604