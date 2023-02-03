A place of worship belonging to the Ahmadi community in Karachi was vandalised by unknown miscreants, media reports said.

The incident took place when unidentified men, chanting slogans against the community, vandalised the minarets of the worship place, The Express Tribune reported.

The place of worship for the minority community, Ahmadiyya Hall, was built in the 1950s, according to community members, the report said.

A video of the incident, circulated widely on social media, showed that the policemen deployed outside the site trying to keep away the miscreants but were unable to control the charged mob. The police are yet to register a case.

“The community is in touch with the police,” said SHO Preedy Sajjad Khan.

Talking to The Express Tribune, Khan said that the miscreants also attacked the policemen.

“We will register the case if the community does not come forward,” he added.

The spokesman for the Ahmadi community, Amir Mehmood, condemned the incident and lamented that the police failed to control the attackers. He maintained that recently, worship places belonging to his community were being targeted across Pakistan.

Mehmood added that another worship place located on Martin Road was vandalized on January 18.

“A case was registered but no one was arrested,” he added, The Express Tribune reported.

A senior member of the community said that they felt “insecure after such incidents” and the case regarding both attacks was launched in court.

Last month, a historical worship place of the Ahmadi community situated at Moti Bazar, Wazirabad, which was established back in 1905, was allegedly desecrated by the district administration (police).

A local leader of a right-wing political party, Irfan Iliyas Butt, had filed a complaint before Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad stating that the Ahmadi community had established a room similar in looks to a nearby mosque with minarets on it, The Express Tribune reported.

