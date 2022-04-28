ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ahmed Khan on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur for ‘Om: The Battle Within’

Producer, director and writer Ahmed Khan in a candid conversation shared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead in ‘Om: The Battle Within’.

Ahmed said: “I had watched one of Aditya’s films ‘Malang,’ where he performed one stunt, the first thing I noticed was his bicep. For a moment I did not know what to notice, him or his biceps (laughs).”

On why he feels that Aditya was a perfect choice, Ahmed added: “While discussing the film, Kapil said that Om is Aditya. And that is where it struck me. Aditya has a perfect body and an amazing personality. All we needed to do was add a bit of action to it and that’s where we found our hero Om in Aditya.”

Ahmed Khan along with his wife, Shaira Khan, and leads Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi are appearing as special guests on the show.

Elated and excited to be a part of the film, Aditya shared: “Honestly, I grew up watching action films of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee with my father. I don’t know how I got into being a romantic hero. But I feel finally I am on track as I always wanted to do an action film. Thanks to Ahmed that he saw that in me.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

