Three members of a family died in a fire on Monday that broke out on the first floor of a house in Ahmedabad, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Ahmedabad’s Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja told IANS that the fire control had received a call at around 5 a.m. about a fire in the house in New H Colony.

“Uur team rescued three persons and were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were declared dead,” he said.

The deceased are identified as Jayesh Vaghela (40), his wife Hansa (35) and their son Rehan (8).

The officer said that on reaching the accident site, two teams were formed, one was dousing the blaze and the other started rescue.

In the bedroom on the first flood, they found three persons in unconscious condition and rushed them the hospital.

According to Jadeja, the possibility of the fire erupting due to a short circuit was low as the blaze was limited to the bedroom and did not spread.

He said the fire might have started from a heater that the family was using which came in contact with a highly inflammable product like hand sanitiser.

The officer also said that it may be a case of suicide, which will be established only by a forensic probe.

20230102-120005