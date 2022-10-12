INDIA

Ahmedabad civic body gets new Commissioner, 10 District Collectors shifted in Gujarat

The Gujarat government has appointed IAS officer M. Thennarasan as the new Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner as the post was lying vacant due to IAS officer Lochan Sehra’s transfer from the civic body.

The General Administration Department has also transferred 10 District Collectors before the Model Code of Conduct comes into place in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kutch District Collector Praveena D.K. has been transferred and appointed as the Gandhinagar District Collector. She will be replaced by Dilip Rana.

Gandhinagar District Collector Dhaval Patel is the new Ahmedabad District Collector.

R.A. Merja takes over as the Bhavnagar District Collector, Dangs District Collector B.K. Pandya has been transferred and appointed as Mahisagar District Collector.

Pandya is replaced by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as Dangs District Collector while B.R. Dave will be the new Tapi District Collector. D.S. Gadhvi moves to Anand.

20221012-180203

