Ahmedabad civic body resumes Covid tests

With Covid cases rising in the past few days, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has resumed testing at key sites, an official said on Wednesday.

Testing and vaccination facilities have come up at the Kalupur railway station and the Geeta Mandir bus stand.

AMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Bhavin Solanki said: “People have to be careful about wearing masks as well as adhere to social distancing.

“Many people are travelling because of the current vacation, so more cases are likely to occur. At the same time, people are becoming careless about wearing masks, more people can be infected. Everyone needs to take both doses of the vaccine. Corona testing and vaccination are also being conducted at all urban health centres in the city. Cases have been on the rise for the last 20 days.”

He also said that at present, every hospital has adequate supply of medicines, while all those between the ages of 18 and 60 can go to a private hospital and take a booster dose of the vaccine.

“People do not wear masks,” said Kunal Vadher, who was on duty at the centre at the Kalupur station. “Now people are losing their fear of Corona. Even if we call people to test, they do not come.”

Anita Chauhan, a nurse on duty at the Geeta Mandir bus stand, also said that “people feel like Corona is gone. So they don’t take us seriously”.

It has been seen that passengers ask for headache or fever medicines from the health facilities but avoid getting tested.

The state reported 111 new cases on Wednesday, of which 48 were in Ahmedabad, 25 in Baroda, eight in Surat, seven in Rajkot and five in Gandhinagar, among others.

20220608-212403

