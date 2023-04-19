INDIA

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrests man for int’l online scam

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in an international online scam that was supposedly run from Dubai by a woman named Haika, who is said to be of Pakistani origin.

The accused, who has been identified as Ravindra, was working as an agent for Haika, supplying SIM cards from Ahmedabad and Vadodara to Dubai by packing them in sweet boxes and sending them through passenger flights from the Ahmedabad airport.

During investigation, the Cyber Crime Cell discovered that the SIM card used by Ravindra was issued from Vadodara and was connected to his bank account. It is alleged that Ravindra, residing in Ahmedabad’s Kathvada area, was working as an agent for Gujarat and had sent 60 SIM cards to Dubai in this manner.

The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by a person named Pratik Patel on March 28, who alleged that Ravindra had caused him a loss of Rs 46 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that Ravindra had been deported from Dubai in 2021 for overstaying.

The Cyber Crime Cell has registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The authorities are now working to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in this international online scam.

