Two gunmen robbed an employee of an ‘angadia pedhi’ (traditional courier system in Gujarat) of Rs 20 lakh in broad daylight in Gujarat’s eastern part of Ahmedabad, police said.

The police have formed teams and started searching for the robbers.

Bhadresh Patel is an employee with the R. Ashok kumar & Co, an angadia pedhi, situated in the diamond market in Bapunagar area.

In his statement with the Ahmedabad police, Patel said on Monday that when he was going to office, he received a call from his client Hitesh Patel asking him to collect Rs 20 lakh in cash from his residence.

Bhadresh also said that Hitesh handed over Rs 20 lakh in cash and Rs 2000 denomination’s 500 currency notes to him.

After collecting the cash, Bhadresh left for the office on his scooter.

As soon as Bhadresh was climbing the stairs, one person approached him and tried to snatch away the bag full of cash. As he confronted the person aged between 35 to 40-years-old who showed a pistol-like weapon and tried to flee away on Bhadresh’s bike.

As Bhadresh sought for help, people on the street tried to block the road but the robbers opened fire in the air and fled away.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC for robbery, abettor and under the Arms Act. The case is investigated by Police Inspector S.N. Patel.

