INDIA

Ahmedabad: Man robbed of Rs 20 lakh in broad daylight

NewsWire
0
0

Two gunmen robbed an employee of an ‘angadia pedhi’ (traditional courier system in Gujarat) of Rs 20 lakh in broad daylight in Gujarat’s eastern part of Ahmedabad, police said.

The police have formed teams and started searching for the robbers.

Bhadresh Patel is an employee with the R. Ashok kumar & Co, an angadia pedhi, situated in the diamond market in Bapunagar area.

In his statement with the Ahmedabad police, Patel said on Monday that when he was going to office, he received a call from his client Hitesh Patel asking him to collect Rs 20 lakh in cash from his residence.

Bhadresh also said that Hitesh handed over Rs 20 lakh in cash and Rs 2000 denomination’s 500 currency notes to him.

After collecting the cash, Bhadresh left for the office on his scooter.

As soon as Bhadresh was climbing the stairs, one person approached him and tried to snatch away the bag full of cash. As he confronted the person aged between 35 to 40-years-old who showed a pistol-like weapon and tried to flee away on Bhadresh’s bike.

As Bhadresh sought for help, people on the street tried to block the road but the robbers opened fire in the air and fled away.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC for robbery, abettor and under the Arms Act. The case is investigated by Police Inspector S.N. Patel.

20221213-001003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kalki Koechlin debuts as writer with memoir on motherhood

    India automotive sector needs AR/VR based skill training: Experts

    Guru Randhawa drops ‘Signs’ music video from ‘Man of the Moon’

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman schools Sajid, Archana after their massive clash