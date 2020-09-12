Ahmedabad medical body urges Gujarat CM to ban Navratri festivities

Gandhinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) – has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, urging him to prohibit social gatherings during the upcoming Navratri festival, fearing an increase in coronavirus cases.

Dr Mona Desai, president of AMA, urged the Gujarat Chief Minister not to allow social gatherings in the upcoming Navratri festival. On the apprehension that the Gujarat government may allow such gatherings during the festivities, she has written a letter to Rupani.

“It has come to our notice that there will be Navratri celebrations in the state. We doctors, have been working day and night, without any rest to fight this pandemic and to treat the patients as frontline warriors. It would be catastrophic if such social gatherings are allowed. Despite rules and regulations being issued by the authorities, people hardly follow them,” says the letter.

“In the past, the government has curbed social gatherings during festivals like Rathyatra, Eid, Muharram, Ganesh Utsav, Janmashtami and others, which has helped curb the outbreak’s spread. We appeal and urge you to prohibit such social gatherings for the benefit of society at large,” the letter concludes.

Speculation is rife in the state regarding the government allowing the festivities to be celebrated as usual. The state government till yet has not taken any clear stand on it. But it said it will take a decision within a couple of days.

However, many of the ‘Garba’ organisers in the state have said that looking at the current situation and the pandemic, they have cancelled the events this year.

–IANS

