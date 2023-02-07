INDIA

Ahmedabad Police arrest youth for raping girl

The police here have arrested a youth for raping and impregnating a minor girl.

Police will also investigate how and where the parents of the girl got the pregnancy illegally aborted.

Nikol Police Inspector K.D. Jat told media that the parents of minor girl have registered a rape complaint against Aakash, who was arrested Monday evening.

Allegation against Aakash is that he befriended the minor and on the promise to marry her established physical relationship a few months ago. In the last six months, the accused raped the minor thrice, because of which she got pregnant, stated the victim’s mother in the FIR.

She has even stated that when Aakash learned about the victim’s pregnancy, he asked his friend to take her to a gynaecologist and get her tested for pregnancy, where the friend identified himself as the victim’s husband. He also shared the false age of the victim and claimed to be an adult. After this the accused dumped her.

Police officer told the media that during primary questioning, it came to their knowledge, after the parents learned about her pregnancy, they got her aborted, which too has to be investigated.

