Ahmedabad Police detains one for helping ISI

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has picked up a person for his alleged involvement in helping Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The person was taken into custody on Monday.

According to sources, the police had received specific information about a person from Ahmedabad old city who used to purchase Indian companies’ mobile SIM cards and then send them to the ISI agents in Pakistan.

Sources said he used to send SIM cards through courier.

Police were questioning the accused about his connections with the agency, how he came in their contact, and since how long he has been sending the SIM cards to Pakistan. Police were also investigating whether he was operating single-handedly, or whether there were others involved in the anti-national activities, said sources.

Further details were awaited.

