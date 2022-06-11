The Gandhinagar Queer Pride Foundation (GQPF) is all set to organise the first ever LGBTQIA cultural festival — ‘Jashn-E-Karwaan’ — in Ahmedabad on July 2 in which artistes from across the country will participate.

The festival will celebrate the history of queer movement in India with a promise to create a better future for the LGBTQIA community.

The theme for the festival is ‘Remembering Past, Creating Future’. GQPF had earlier organised pride marches in Gandhinagar.

GQPF founder Rahul Upadhyay told IANS, “We have been working for this foundation for five years now and we have noticed a positive change in people’s mindset. We organise community meetups every month. We have also started inviting the parents in the meetups too who insist on involving them so that they can make their children’s lives easier.”

On why GQPF is organising the festival, Upadhyay said, “In our films, gay characters are mostly shown in a very stereotype manner. A gay boy doesn’t flirt with all the boys. We need to normalise this trend. Films or series on OTT platforms are still better as compared to mainstream movies. Actors promote LGBTQ issues only when their films get released. The LGBTQIA community has many talented people who should get a chance. We are trying to give them that chance through ‘Jashn-E-Karwaan’.”

Upadhyay said that painters, singers, dancers and actors from Baroda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai will be part of the festival, adding that the attendees can buy passes online for a nominal charge.

“Those interested can check our social media pages for more details,” he said.

