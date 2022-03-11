Ahmedabad Wingers win 3BL Men’s League Round 2 title

Led by the India duo of Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Ahmedabad Wingers cruised to their second straight Round 2 title of 3BL after defeating Lucknow Ligers 21-10, here on Friday.

The undersized Ligers were no match for the Wingers anchored by the 7ft tall Amritpal Singh. The Wingers’ 21-10 finals winning margin was identical to their pool stage victory over the same opponents.

In the early goings, Ligers tried to match opponents, trailing 6-7. But Wingers’ backup player Gurbaaz Singh Sandhu, who replaced the injured Rajan Sharma in the squad, hit two straight two-pointers to put the game out of contention.

Thereafter the international duet of Bhriguvanshi and Amritpal completed the formalities of an easy double-digit win.

“My team is good. It is not just about me. We have the most experienced Vishesh [Bhriguvanshi] who’s helped me a lot in playing both offense and defence. Our strategy is to play tough, put in the effort and win,” said Amritpal, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for this Round.

The third season is seeing participation from top national and international men’s and women’s 3X3 basketball players.

20220311-224203