Ahmedabad’s historic Sanskar Kendra set for renovation as World Heritage City Museum

 The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to breathe new life in the Sanskar Kendra, formerly known as City Museum, by converting it into one showcasing the city’s World Heritage status. The museum, which has been closed for renovation since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also have a cafeteria for visitors.

The building, designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in 1954, has deteriorated over time with debris falling off. Concerned about public safety, AMC decided to close the museum indefinitely. AMC has already decided to revive the building. A heritage consultant has been appointed for that.

The museum currently houses unique artifacts, including a rare seated marble statue of Queen Victoria that was previously located in Victoria Garden, as well as the foundation stone of the Ellisbridge over the Sabarmati River dating back to the 1800s.

There are plans to construct a cafeteria on the ground floor and make the planter usable for growing flowers. The project requires an estimated investment of Rs 30 crore to maintain the building’s heritage value. Given the scale of renovation, completion is expected to take at least two years.

2023071941541

