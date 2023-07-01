INDIA

Ahsaas Channa calls ‘Half CA’, to be released on CA Day, a story of aspirations

The upcoming web series ‘Half CA’ is coming to make the CA Day on Saturday a bit more special, as it focuses on a bunch of students aspiring to be Chartered Accountants.

One of the show’s leads, Ahsaas Channa, described the show as a story of aspiration as her character climbs the incredibly tough ladder of a competitive world.

Elaborating on the point, Ahsaas said: “I am really excited for Half CA as it delves into multiple aspects of the educational world which were untouched and my character unfolds different layers of a teenager trying to climb up the ladder in this competitive world.”

“This is a riveting coming-of-age narrative that will strike a chord with everyone who is preparing for CA or any other competitive exam. Each of us has been a student at some point in our lives, and this series is full of moments that will transport our viewers back to those days”, she added.

‘Half CA’ focuses on the daily life of a bunch of students aspiring to do their CA. ‘Half CA’ is narrated through the lens of Archi and her friends touching upon the many multi-faceted dynamics of their life from preparations till the finals, and showing why CA is one of the toughest professions in the world. The show stars Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in leading roles.

Created by The Viral Fever, ‘Half CA’ will release soon on Amazon miniTV and on Fire TV.

