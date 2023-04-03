BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

AI a serious threat to several programming jobs: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology company Zoho’s CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Monday expressed his concerns on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) regarding the future workforce, saying that AI poses a serious threat to several programming jobs.

Referring to the conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and others, Vembu said that he has been saying internally for the past 4-5 years that “ChatGPT, GPT4, and other AI being created today will first affect the jobs of many programmers”.

Although there are positive uses of AI, he believes the complexity and depth of this technology are a concern.

Vembu recently tweeted from his account, mentioning the economic consequences AI can bring.

“I won’t focus on the technology itself but on the economic consequences. First of all, if AI was to eliminate all jobs, it means AI is able to produce all the goods and services we need without human labour,” he posted.

“Where will the jobs come from? In a world where AI made goods and services free, the better question is ‘what will humans do?,” he noted during a press interaction here.

Referring to a global initiative taken by tech billionaire Elon Musk and other top entrepreneurs and researchers against stopping AI experiments for at least six months, the Zoho CEO said he and two other industry leaders had also written an open letter to the central government, calling for an AI policy in the country.

However, he did not mention the names of the other industry leaders.

20230403-175204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM meets venture capital, private equity funds to gather inputs ahead...

    FPIs make net investment of over Rs 16,500 cr in August

    Hungary’s govt caps staple food prices

    Tata Motors to set up vehicle scrapping facility in Ahmedabad