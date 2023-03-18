Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new feature which allows users to share AI-powered Bing chat responses with others on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, email or using a persistent link.

“Some of you may have noticed you’ve received accelerated access into the new Bing preview as part of onboarding tests we’re running,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Friday.

“Users on Edge v111.0.1661.41 and newer will now see the new Bing icon in the sidebar which includes Chat and Compose experiences designed for Bing chat.”

These experiences will appear to users who have access to the new Bing preview.

Earlier, new Bing experiences in the sidebar were only available in the Edge Dev browser version.

The company is also testing an optimization on the “Balanced” mode that improves performance, resulting in shorter but much faster responses.

However, responses in Precise and Creative tones remain unchanged.

“We’ve increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 10 to 15. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 120 to 150,” the tech giant said.

Also, users can now skip the waitlist and use the Bing preview in Skype with their friends, by simply joining a group chat where at leastAone person is approved.

“We’ve improved the ability for Bing to absorb larger amounts of context in Creative tone conversations. This expanded context window allows for better grounding, improved summarization of longer documents and pages, and longer conversations,” it added.

