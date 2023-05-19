INDIA

AI camera case: Kerala govt probe gives clean chit, Cong to take legal action

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeev on Friday released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal which absolves of any wrongdoing and dismissed the Congress-led opposition’s allegation that it was a corrupt deal where commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.

“All the tender process has been done according to the CWC guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job and they have done everything according to rules,” said Rajeev.

But, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed the report. “For the past several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he breaks his silence,” said Satheesan.

“We are now waiting to take the legal route to bring out one of the most corrupt deals in the tenure of Vijayan. We will approach the judiciary once the High Court opens after the summer break,” added Satheesan.

20230519-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Turning Point: Gujarat Titans rule the middle overs; reach playoffs...

    BHU students learn how to make cow dung cakes, video goes...

    “S” in ISI behind LeT’s 26/11 Mumbai attack

    Miscreant tears screen of cinema hall to protest ‘Pathaan’ in Bihar’s...