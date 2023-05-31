Goa Transport Department will issue e-challans to traffic violators from June 1 using artificial intelligence (AI) cameras installed in the capital city and its outskirts.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that any person violating the traffic rules will be issued e-challan using AI technology. “E-challan will be issued with photographs, so nobody can later deny their act,” he said.

Godinho has handed over 10 Radar Speed Guns to the police department to keep a check on speed of the vehicles.

“It has high definition camera, that will automatically capture clear video and images with Automatic Number Plate recognition of over-speeding vehicles in up to 200 meters in daytime and up to 100 meters in night-time using infrared technology on High Security Number Plate,” he said.

He further informed that training has been imparted to user police and a second round of training will be provided soon.

Godinho said that the department is moving forward to put new signages and is also in the process of procuring 70 alcometers and breath analyzers.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate and said “safety and saving life is our first concern”.

Raising the concern over rise in death due to road accidents, he informed that in 2022, there were 3,007 road accidents while 251 people died. “Rash driving and over-speeding is the major cause of these road accidents. Despite the increase in fines in the new Motor Vehicle Act, people are still breaking the traffic rules,” he added.

