India’s aviation regulator DGCA has said that the conduct of Air India in the case related to Mumbai businessman urinating on a female co-passenger on board an international AI flight on November 26 last year was unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure.

Observing that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger onboard have not been complied with, it asked why enforcement action should not be taken against the airline executives concerned for dereliction of their regulatory obligations in the matter.

The aviation regulator has noted that the incident of passenger misbehaviour with a female co-passenger was reported to it only on January 4.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has taken a strong note of the matter and has asked the airline to conduct a detailed internal probe into the matter and submit the report.

The DGCA on Thursday issued show cause notices to senior Air India executives and pilots and cabin crew of the flight following receiving a report from the airline on the incident.

A senior DGCA official said that the incident of passenger misbehaviour which occurred on AI102 flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26, wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger, came to the notice of the DGCA on January 4.

For fact finding, the DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India and on the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it emerged that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with.

“The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on aHandling of ‘Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy,” noted the regulator.

“Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, Director in-flight Services of M/s Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to the DGCA and based on that further action will be taken,” said the DGCA on Thursday.

