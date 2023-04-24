INDIASCI-TECH

AI-driven Microsoft Bing, You.com threaten Google’s Search dominance

NewsWire
0
0

New AI features in Microsoft Bing search engine and startup You.com have started to threaten Google’s Search dominance, as users seek more efficient search options.

According to AI ethicist and You.com CEO Richard Socher, Google Search alternatives now offer users a more personalised search experience, reports ZDNet.

“SEO-driven low-quality content has diluted the value of search results. This has fed consumer demand for better search experiences,” Socher was quoted as saying.

Generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and large language models are now challenging Google’s Search like never before.

According to Socher, the key lies in innovation, user control, and strategic partnerships.

“Google needs help to adapt to new paradigms, such as generative AI, due to its existing business model and entrenched market dominance,” he added.

As Microsoft takes the lead with AI-powered Bing Search and ChatGPT, Google is set to release a new AI-powered Search engine next month, with more features coming this fall.

The new features will be available exclusively in the US, and will be released initially to a maximum of one million users, according to reports.

The company plans are part of efforts to meet the threat posed by Microsoft’s Bing chatbot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“AI competitors like the new Bing are quickly becoming the most serious threat to Google’s search business in 25 years, and in response, Google is racing to build an all-new search engine powered by the technology,” says a report in The New York Times.

20230424-105005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Valentine’s Day, Bajrang Dal turns moral police in UP

    New UP MLA’s to be sworn in from Monday

    Labourer assaulted to death in Bihar

    ‘TOPS of the line’ support ensure athletes get the best facilities...