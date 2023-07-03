INDIA

AI-enabled surgery for knee replacement now in Lucknow

An artificial intelligence-enabled medical robot that promises to scale up precision in total knee replacement surgery has been launched in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s state capital.

Sanjay Srivastava, Head of orthopaedics department at Apollomedics Hospital where the robot has been installed, said, “In regular total knee replacement surgeries, patients tend to get 70-75 per cent relief from their condition. The relief may now be elevated to 90-95 per cent with the help of this AI-powered robot that does a tailor-made job.”

He added that the AI-enabled knee replacement method has a precision level up to 0.1 mm.

“It works with real time imaging and data analysis and is an active robotic system unlike conventional or passive robotic methods,” he said.

Stating that six patients have already availed the facility at his centre, CEO Mayank Somani said, “When the skilled hands of a doctor come together with cutting edge technology…magic happens. AI provides surgeons with a 3D map of the patient’s anatomy, allowing for greater precision and accuracy.”

He added that patients will not be charged extra for getting operation done via AI but only the cost of consumables used for AI tools will have to be paid for.

“The technology that is being used for knee replacement will soon be used for shoulder and hip replacement too at our centre,” said Somani.

“As precision is high, the life of the implant in the patient’s body lasts longer. Up to 20 per cent life is added to the same implant when done with AI, as used in non-AI surgical methods for knee replacement,” he added.

