AI flight makes emergency landing at IGI after windshield crack

Air India’s Pune-Delhi flight, with 180 passengers on board, safely made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Tuesday after a windshield crack.

Full emergency was declared at the airport.

“The pilot of the flight requested an emergency landing and it finally landed at the IGI at 5.50 p.m.,” a source said.

The pilot had suspected that something was wrong, and checked to find that the windshield had a crack. Though it was a minor crack, but as a precautionary measure, he decided to make an emergency landing, officials said.

It is suspected that a bird might have hit the windshield.

