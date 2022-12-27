BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

AI Mumbai-Dubai flight develops snag, passengers deboarded

An Air India Mumbai-Dubai flight aborted takeoff after it developed a snag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Tuesday evening.

Owning to a suspected technical glitch in one of the engines, the aircraft was not permitted to take off, said airport sources.

There were an estimated 240 plus passengers on board and they were deplaned near the regular deboarding area.

Some unconfirmed reports earlier claimed that the fliers allegedly spilled onto the runway but airport sources have denied it.

For a couple of hours, irate passengers were seen complaining and venting their grievance, photos, and videos on social media.

Despite repeated attempts, AI officials were not available for comments.

After a delay of over three hours, the flight finally took off for Dubai at around 10.45 p.m., CSMIA sources said.

20221227-231201

