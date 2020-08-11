AI panel to correct discrepancies in special pay for crew

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Air India has set up an internal committee to address the issues of special pay being paid to its operating crew.

There have been concerns from the operating crew of Air India on incorrect mapping of their special pay.

Earlier, Air India had clarified through a circular that the length of service for determining special pay will be counted from the date of obtaining Command/Notional Command and not from the date of entry into the grade.

A four-member committee headed by Abhijat Patil, Deputy General Manager (Personnel), has been set up to address the issues of special pay.

The scope of the committee will be to fix the correct special pay to each operating crew as per the rules and compute prior period adjustments.

The exercise should be completed by the end of the month prior to payroll processing for August 2020 so that the discrepancies can be addressed and the operating crew are mapped to correct special pay allowances, said a circular issued by Harish Pai, Executive Director, Finance Department, Air India.

