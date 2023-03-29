BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

AI pilots’ bodies allege unilateral changes in service conditions

NewsWire
0
0

Pilots’ bodies have written to the Air India management on the issues surrounding ‘unilateral changes in service conditions and policies’, alleging that unilateral violations of their rights and service agreements are creating industrial unrest and shattering employee confidence.

In a letter addressed to Air India’s chief human resources officer, Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) have urged him to take immediate action in initiating talks to find a mutually beneficial solution that will benefit both the company and its employees.

The pilots’ bodies have alleged that at the beginning of the transition period, it was understandable that the management required some time to understand the ground reality to chart solutions for existing and anticipated problems.

“But still, we are being fed the same noncommittal, biding-for-time excuses while rapid and regressive changes are being introduced unilaterally in our service/working conditions through organisational announcements and policies. The recent crew connect online event, like most of these interaction sessions, was a sham,” said the letter written on March 28.

On March 22, an ‘organisational announcement’ was emailed to individual pilots announcing a forcible capping of privilege leave accumulation to 60 days as well as liquidation of any additional leave over and above. “For good measure, a new leave policy will be aannounced soon,” the letter said.

Pilots’ associations have said that leave quota, accumulation and encashment cannot be unilaterally changed by the management in the name of organisational announcement or policy with such nonchalance.

“No change can be made to our existing bilaterally-agreed service conditions without issuing a notice u/s 9A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and following the procedure specified there under,” they said.

Pilots’ bodies said that they have appealed on ethical grounds to follow the letter and spirit of the law and engage unions actively as is being done in other Tata companies.

“That appeal is clearly not working. It is our duty to inform you that all these unilateral violations of our rights and service agreements are creating industrial unrest and shattering employee confidence in the current management,” they said.

20230329-225603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt allows further operational flexibility to GST filers

    3 labourers death case: Lapse on part of Zuari Agro Chemicals,...

    Va Tech Wabag logs Rs 37 crore net for Q3

    IL&FS completes stake sale in OTPC for Rs 1,227 cr