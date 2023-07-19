INDIA

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

An ex-Google executive has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sex robots would seem ‘alive’ and eliminate the need for a human partner in the bedroom.

Mohammad “Mo” Gawdat, the former chief business officer of Google’s clandestine research-and-development arm X, stated that AI will usher in a “redesign of love and relationships” in which people will be unable to distinguish between real-life sexual encounters and those created artificially, reports New York Post.

In the “Impact Theory” podcast hosted by Tom Bilyeu on YouTube, Gawdat told humans will soon be able to simulate sex using virtual reality and augmented reality headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro or a Quest 3.

The headsets integrated with AI-powered bots will deceive people into thinking that the sex robot is real.

“Just think about all of the illusions that we’re now unable to decipher. But if we can convince you that this sex robot is alive, or that sex experience in a virtual reality headset or an augmented reality headset is alive, it’s real, then there you go,” Gawdat told Bilyeu.

He further said that technological advances would enable computer-backed systems to interface with the human brain and give it the impression of interacting with a peer.

“If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, and why would you need another being in the first place?” the former Google exec said.

Referencing real-life human relationships, he said: “You know, that’s actually quite messy”.

Moreover, he stated that even the mental and emotional stimuli associated with intimacy can be artificially recreated, the report mentioned. “It’s all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship, and sexuality, and — if you really want to take the magic out of it — it can be simulated,” Gawdat said.

In response to the raging debate over AI-powered bots being considered “sentient,” he said the issue does not matter if a human brain believes them to be real.

