AI to help monitor & prevent water wastage: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Artificial intelligence (AI) will help monitor water distribution and prevent wastage, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly radio talk show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Modi spoke about the need for AI in the modern era and mentioned a unique startup called LivNSense, which is a platform based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

He stated that AI would enable effective monitoring of water distribution and help determine the amount of water being wasted.

“Another startup is LivNSense. It is a platform based on artificial intelligence and machine learning. With its help, effective monitoring of water distribution can be achieved. This will also help ascertain where and how much water is being wasted,” said Modi.”

