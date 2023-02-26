INDIASCI-TECH

AI tools not far away from being scary, we need to get them right: OpenAI CEO

NewsWire
0
0

As ChatGPT takes the world by storm, its creator Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has stressed that the world may not be “that far from potentially scary” artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and it’s important that such AI chatbots are audited independently before they reach the masses.

The artificial general intelligence (AGI) comes with serious risk of misuse, drastic accidents, and societal disruption.

“Because the upside of AGI is so great, we do not believe it is possible or desirable for society to stop its development forever; instead, society and the developers of AGI have to figure out how to get it right,” Altman said in a blog post.

At some point, it may be important to get independent review before starting to train future systems, and “for the most advanced efforts to agree to limit the rate of growth of compute used for creating new models.”

“We think public standards about when an AGI effort should stop a training run, decide a model is safe to release, or pull a model from production use are important. Finally, we think it’s important that major world governments have insight about training runs above a certain scale,” Altman elaborated.

Companies are currently using ChatGPT to write codes, copywriting and content creation, customer support and preparing meeting summaries.

On the other hand, the general public is taking the help of AI chatbots to write essays, exams, poems and what not.

According to Altman, OpenAI wants to successfully navigate massive risks.

“In confronting these risks, we acknowledge that what seems right in theory often plays out more strangely than expected in practice. We believe we have to continuously learn and adapt by deploying less powerful versions of the technology in order to minimise “one shot to get it right” scenarios,” he noted.

OpenAI is now working towards creating increasingly aligned and steerable models.

“Our shift from models like the first version of GPT-3 to InstructGPT and ChatGPT is an early example of this,” he said.

20230226-135805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deceased seer Narendra Giri’s disciples seek to withdraw their FIR

    DAG Presents Masterpieces

    Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Stalin to regulate water in Mullaperiyar dam

    5 ways to use honey for soft skin