AIADMK alliance will be victorious in 2021 assembly polls: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the AIADMK alliance will be victorious in the 2021 assembly elections and form the government.

He was speaking at the government function where Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and also laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects in the state.

According to Palaniswami, the AIADMK government has been ruling the ruling the state for the past 10 years.

In the upcoming 2021 assembly polls, the party’s alliance will win in majority of the constituencies and AIADMK rule will be established.

Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of AIADMK, reiterated party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam’s announcement that the alliance electoral alliance with BJP will continue for the assembly polls as well.

Praising the BJP led government at the centre Palaniswami said it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah that superpowers are now praising India.

Palaniswami said Modi is working day and night to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country and Tamil Nadu will extend it support in that effort.

As regards the Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu Palaniswami said out of 7,66,677 persons tested positive as on date, only 13,400 are active cases in the state. The positive cases per day has reduced much from about 6,000per day to less than 1,600 now.

Palaniswami also requested Shah to facilitate sanction of Phase-II of Chennai Metro Rail Project at an estimated cost of 61,843 Crore rupees under 50:50 joint venture partnership basis between Government of India and Government of Tamil Nadu, as was done for Phase-I.

The metro rail project was one of the projects for which Shah laid the foundation stone on Saturday.

Palaniswami also requested Shah’s support for speedy approval of the important projects initiated by the State Government, like Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery, GodavariCauvery river linking, Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river Linking and others which are pending approval by the central government.

–IANS

vj/ash