AIADMK and its allies will win TN local body polls: CM

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said his AIADMK and its allies would jointly face, and win, the local body polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Salem, Palaniswami also came down on the opposition DMK for trying to stall the local body polls by filing cases.

He said the apex court has ordered on Friday that barring nine newly-formed districts, local body polls could be held in others.

In a case filed by DMK, the apex court on Friday ordered polls all districts barring nine newly-formed ones owing to reasons like fresh delimitation, and reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The State Election Commisison had earlier announced polls for rural local bodies to be held on December 27 and 30.

–IANS

vj/vd