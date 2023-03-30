Newly-elected AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday said that his party’s alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu was intact and the two would fight the next Lok Sabha polls together.

The Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former Chief Minister said that even in the recent Erode East Assembly by-election, the AIADMK had maintained its relationship with the BJP.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has been coming out strongly against the AIADMK and there were reports that he had offered his resignation if the alliance with the AIADMK continues.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had categorically said that his BJP would continue its relationship with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP national leadership, according to sources is keen that the alliance continue with the AIADMKas it knows clearly that without the support of a Dravidian major, the party cannot make inroads in the state. The BJP national leadership wants a few seats from Tamil Nadu to increase its tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the party strategists want to piggy ride on the AIADMK’s popularity to romp home.

