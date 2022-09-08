INDIA

AIADMK cadres won’t forgive Panneerselvam: Palaniswami

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has said that party cadres will not forgive deposed Coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.

He was speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai on Thursday.

He added that Panneerselvam had led the violence at the party headquarters on July 11 when the AIADMK General Council meeting was being held at Vanagram on the outskirts of Chennai.

He said that Panneerselvam was like a chameleon who changed his stance based on what is beneficial to him.

Palaniswami added that the DMK government has been slow in taking action over the violence at the party headquarters and said that the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department started investigation into the violence only on Wednesday.

He said that the majority of the MLAs and MPs are on his side and added that of the 2,663 general body members, 96 per cent have supported him. He also alleged that Panneerselvam has not been loyal to the party.

The AIADMK leader said that elections for the post of the party’s General Secretary would be held soon. He slammed the DMK government and added that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

EPS stated that the DMK could not fulfil its poll promises, including exemption from NEET for medical aspirants, which was a major poll plank of the party during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami reached the party headquarters for the first time since the July 11 general council meeting and the violence and was given a rousing welcome by the party cadres.

20220908-185203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If it was Chandy then, it’s Pinarayi Vijayan now

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 166 cr in bank fraud case

    ‘Falsehood is in power’, Rahul attacks govt on National Press Day

    Kamal’s MNM, actor-director Seeman’s NTK have to prove their worth in...