AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has challenged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to a debate on the schemes implemented in the state during the previous government’s ten years in power and the 18-month rule of the DMK government.

He was responding to the allegations made by Stalin on Tuesday at a public function that the previous AIADMK government during its ten-year regime had taken the state backwards.

Palaniswami said that the Reserve Bank of India in its industrial report had stated that Tamil Nadu has become the number one state in the country and that was only because of the steps taken by the AIADMK government.

The Opposition leader asked the Chief Minister whether any schemes were implemented for any new industries started during the eighteen months of his government.

He said that he was ready for a debate at any place regarding the schemes executed during the ten-year period of the AIADMK government (2011- 2021) and asked the Chief Minister to explain what schemes were implemented during the last 18 months of his regime.

Palaniswami said that the police have tracked the details of 2138 people who were selling ganja to students near educational institutions but could arrest only 148 such persons. He said that many of those involved in the drug trade were closely associated with the DMK’s local leaders. He alleged that cocaine worth Rs 360 crore was seized from a DMK councillor recently.

He said that the DMK government had taken one and a half years to enact legislation against online gaming.

20221130-165007