AIADMK demands CBI probe into custodial death in Tiruvannamalai

The Opposition AIADMK has urged the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the probe into the custodial death allegation at Tiruvannamalai to the CBI.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, E.K. Palaniswami raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly on Friday.

The Opposition leader also demanded compensation for the family of the victim.

It may be recalled that a 47-year-old person, K. Thangamani of Thattaranai village of Tiruvannamalai district was picked up by the prohibition enforcement wing of Tamil Nadu police on charges of possessing illicit liquor. He was arrested by the police on April 27.

Thangamani who was remanded at Tiruvannamalai sub-jail, complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai medical college hospital where he died on April 27.

Wife of Thangamani, and his relatives levelled allegations that the body had injury marks, and demanded action against the concerned police officers. They also refused to accept the body after post-mortem.

However, with the intervention of Tiruvannamalai district collector, the Tiruvannamalai district superintendent of police directed the police to conduct an investigation on the allegation of custodial death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin while replying to the Opposition leader, E.K. Palaniswami said that the autopsy of the body was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate and investigation would be conducted on the basis of the report.

He said that all the details regarding Thangamani’s death would be revealed to the House after the report of the autopsy is obtained.

20220429-235452

