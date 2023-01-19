INDIA

AIADMK demands explanation from TN govt on ‘healthcare at doorsteps’ scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government on its ‘essential healthcare at doorsteps’ scheme.

The AIADMK demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and Health minister Ma Subramanian should provide details regarding the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum’ scheme of the state government which is taking essential healthcare to the doorsteps of people.

Leader of the opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in a statement said that as per media reports, there are no reports available to the public regarding the scheme including the expenditure as well as the number of patients treated under the scheme.

He charged that the health officers have pointed out duplication of patients in the number of beneficiaries and added that transparency of the scheme was the need of the hour.

The former Chief Minister said that the DMK government had changed the name of the Pain and Palliative care scheme of the previous AIADMK government and changed it to ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum’ scheme.

The scheme launched in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on August 4, 2022 was projected in a big way by the state government.

