The district secretaries meeting of the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is likely to be stormy with several leaders set to raise the issue of BJP state president K. Annamalai’s remarks against late Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa.

Annamalai, the IPS officer turned-politician, had in a passing comment mentioned that Jaya’s regime had also seen corruption which had irked the party rank and file and all the senior leaders.

Senior party leaders like D. Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugham had come out strongly against the statement of Annamalai and said that he was an immature politician to utter such words against the late Chief Minister.

It is to be noted that AIADMK is in a political alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu and is part of the NDA.

AIADMK leaders, however, said that the party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had come out strongly against the statement of Annamalai and the party had even passed a resolution against the state BJP chief.

The AIADMK leadership also took up the issue with the central leadership of the BJP and even threatened that they would walk out of the political alliance if Annamalai was not mending his ways.

A senior leader of the AIADMK who preferred not to be named while speaking to IANS said, “Annamalai can do whatever he wants to for developing his party and for its growth. However, he should understand that there is a coalition dharma and if the BJP wants the alliance to continue in Tamil Nadu, they must refrain from bad mouthing our supreme leader, Late Dr. J. Jayalalithaa. The alliance is more important for the BJP than the AIADMK and if Annamalai and for that matter the BJP leadership understood it, then it’s well and good.”

The district secretaries meet will, however, be stormy as the district secretaries of the party are those who regularly interact with the party rank and file.

The feedback from the party grassroot cadres were totally against continuing an alliance with the BJP if Annamalai did not mend his ways.

