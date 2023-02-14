INDIA

AIADMK enacting drama by distancing from BJP to win votes in Erode East bypoll: Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress President K.S. Alagiri has accused the AIADMK of enacting a drama by distancing itself from the BJP to garner votes in the Erode East Assembly bypoll scheduled on February 27.

Alagiri said the AIADMK knows that if it showcases its relationship with the BJP in the open, the party won’t get votes and hence the drama.

Addressing mediapersons in Erode on Tuesday, Alagiri said that the AIADMK cannot carry pictures of state BJP President K. Annamalai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people will not vote for them.

He also said that the people of Tamil Nadu have lost confidence in AIADMK.

The state Congress chief said that immediately after the by-election was announced, DMK had allocated the seat to the Congress as it was the sitting seat of the party. He, however, charged that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had seized the seat from the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) which had contested it during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Alagiri also said that certain government schemes may bring hardships to the people but the revenue generated from such schemes would benefit them.

Alagiri was responding to a question as to whether the hike in property tax and power tariffs has adversely affected the prospects of the DMK front in the election.

