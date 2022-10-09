Amid the ongoing tussle between the K. Palaniswami and the O. Panneerselvam factions in the AIADMK, the party’s Organisation Secretary and former MP V. Maitreyan was expelled from the party.

The seasoned politician was expelled by interim General Secretary, Palaniswami, who said that Maitreyan was bringing disrepute to the party through anti-party activities.

Maitreyan had been a prominent leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP and was Rajya Sabha MP from both BJP and AIADMK.

He had switched loyalties to Panneerselvam recently and this led to the AIADMK official leadership getting infuriated and expelling him.

The AIADMK is in a tough phase with former Chief Coordinator and former Chief Minister Panneerselvam, and his close associates expelled from the party during its July 11 General Council meeting. There has been a realignment of social groups in the party with the Thevar community throwing its support for OPS and expelled party leader V.K. Sasikala, two prominent leaders from the community.

