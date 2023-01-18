INDIALIFESTYLE

AIADMK for conducting ‘Veeravanakkam Naal’ to honour language martyrs

NewsWire
0
0

The student wing of the opposition AIADMK will organise ‘Veeravanakkam Naal’ across Tamil Nadu to honour the martyrs who died for the Tamil language.

These people sacrificed their lives in anti-Hindi agitations on January 25, 1965.

C. N. Annadurai had announced that 26, January 1965 was the ‘Day of Mourning’ in response to the Government’s decision to replace English with Hindi from January 26 onwards. The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Bhaktavalsalam had taken a stern position that it was blasphemous to declare the Republic Day as the Day of Mourning and called upon the paramilitary forces to curtail any violence.

A strong student protest came up and the police and students clashed across the state. Several people immolated themselves and many consumed poison and died in protest to the imposition of Hindi in the state. Many died in police firing and two policemen were also killed.

According to official estimates, 70 people died in the violence that commenced on January 25 and extended for two weeks. Unofficial estimates take the death toll to 500.

The AIADMK student wing will be conducting the programme for all those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Tamil language and against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

The party will conduct public meetings in all districts of the state in remembrance of those who died during the anti-Hindi agitations.

AIADMK interim general secretary K. Palaniswami has directed the party district leaders to provide full support to the student wing of the AIADMK to conduct the programme across the state.

20230118-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Country Beats

    1,132 star turtles seized in B’luru, 4 nomads arrested

    Credible economic institutions have unprecedented confidence in India: PM

    Special campaign against wrong side driving in Hyderabad