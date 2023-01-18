The student wing of the opposition AIADMK will organise ‘Veeravanakkam Naal’ across Tamil Nadu to honour the martyrs who died for the Tamil language.

These people sacrificed their lives in anti-Hindi agitations on January 25, 1965.

C. N. Annadurai had announced that 26, January 1965 was the ‘Day of Mourning’ in response to the Government’s decision to replace English with Hindi from January 26 onwards. The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Bhaktavalsalam had taken a stern position that it was blasphemous to declare the Republic Day as the Day of Mourning and called upon the paramilitary forces to curtail any violence.

A strong student protest came up and the police and students clashed across the state. Several people immolated themselves and many consumed poison and died in protest to the imposition of Hindi in the state. Many died in police firing and two policemen were also killed.

According to official estimates, 70 people died in the violence that commenced on January 25 and extended for two weeks. Unofficial estimates take the death toll to 500.

The AIADMK student wing will be conducting the programme for all those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Tamil language and against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

The party will conduct public meetings in all districts of the state in remembrance of those who died during the anti-Hindi agitations.

AIADMK interim general secretary K. Palaniswami has directed the party district leaders to provide full support to the student wing of the AIADMK to conduct the programme across the state.

