INDIA

AIADMK functionary arrested for spreading false news about TN minister

NewsWire
0
0

An IT wing functionary of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore has been arrested for posting and spreading false and defamatory news about senior DMK leader and state minister S. Duraimurugan, police said on Thursday.

‘Pollachi’ Arun Kumar was arrested on late Wednesday evening on the basis of a complaint filed by local DMK leader, Vanniayara at the Katpadi police station on April 1.

The issue started after the minister, in a speech in the Assembly on March 29, said that his epitaph should be read as ‘Gopalapuram Loyalist’ which means he is an ardent loyalist of the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and his family whose family house is situated at Gopalapuram in Chennai.

According to Vanniyara’s complaint, Arun Kumar had taken a photograph from the Twitter handle of Duraimurugan and morphed it and depicted the minister in a cemetery with a few audio clippings and shot a video of this. He then circulated this photograph on social media and it turned viral.

Based on the complaint, the Katpadi police arrested Arun Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (publishing or circulating rumours) as well as the Information technology Act, 2000.

Arun Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.

20230406-171803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gopal Mandal taunts Tej Pratap, Tejashwi on Bihar bypolls debacle

    GK Vasan unhappy over less seat share in AIADMK front

    ‘Unidentified’ driver booked for carrying kids on auto rooftop

    Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Wardha, cancelled in Yavatmal