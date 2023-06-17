INDIA

AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for ‘defamatory’ info on CM Stalin

A 24-year-old IT wing functionary of AIADMK was arrested in Erode for allegedly spreading false and defamatory information against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

AIADMK termed the arrest an “act of revenge” against the arrest of Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

Police said that Gowtham of Thondampalayam, Erode was working as a district office bearer of the IT wing of the AIADMK.

He received a video that portrayed false information about Stalin to which he made certain changes, added his name and circulated on social media platforms. The video went viral and DMK raised complainst against it after which the Cyber crime cell of Tamil Nadu police detained him on Friday night.

The cyber cell of police took him to the Erode district police headquarters and questioned him. He was later charged under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes), of the IPC and Section 66A (sending of offensive messages through a computer or other communication devices of the Information Technology Act 2000.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in Gobichettipalalayam prison.

There was a heavy police deployment around the Erode DSP’s office after AIADMK cadres reached the spot and shouted slogans. AIADMK leaders. including former Modakkurichi MLA V.P. Subramani, former MP Selvakumara Chinnayan, and former minister K. V. Ramalingam. were also present at the spot.

