INDIA

AIADMK hits out against Stalin for inundation in north Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK state Organising Secretary D. Jayakumar on Wednesday said that the DMK government has failed in preventing inundation in north Chennai, with water logging has taken place even in Kolathur Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Interacting with reporters at Pulianthope in Chennai where 47-year-old Shanthi died after the balcony of her house fell on her, he said that inundation has taken place in several other parts of Chennai including Mambalam, Guindy, Saidapet, and Kodambakkam.

“If this is the situation after the current spell of rain, I wonder how the government is going to handle this in the future as there would be rains in the coming days,” Jayakumar, a former minister, said.

Alleging that the DMK government was trying to intimidate a section of the media for trying to highlight the issue of flooding, he said that it should act proactively and complete the stormwater drain works for proper clearing of water after heavy rains in the city.

Heavy rains in the past two days have left some parts of Chennai, especially north Chennai inundated in water. However, the situation is much better than what was during the 2021 rains when the whole of Chennai was inundated with water leading to many people being shifted to relief centres.

20221102-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal to provide free jab to those aged 18-44 yrs

    Archana Puran Singh enjoys ghevar amid reminiscing guests

    Goa govt to conduct workshop for reducing accidents

    Jagan’s latest move added to uncertainty: Opposition